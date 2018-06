In May 2018, Ukraine increased chocolate export by 29.7% or USD 2.471 million to USD 10.791 million and import - by 34.4% or USD 2.252 million to USD 8.800 million year-over-year.

The State Fiscal Service has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, the largest supplies of chocolate were from Poland (USD 4.136 million).

Over the first five months of 2018, Ukraine increased chocolate export by 28.5% or USD 13.611 million to USD 61.389 million and increased import of it by 65.7% or USD 19.207 million to USD 48.432 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, Ukraine increased chocolate export by 17.4% or USD 1.556 million to USD 10.517 million and import - by 69.3% or USD 3.390 million to USD 8.284 million year-over-year.

In 2017, Ukraine exported chocolate for USD 151.982 million and imported it for USD 92.269 million.

Import/export of chocolate in May, USD million: