President Petro Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed exchange of hostages.

Press service of the Russian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Putin reaffirmed no alternative to the Minsk agreements destined to politically settle the situation in Donbas and noted the importance of raising efficiency of negotiations within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko has had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called on him to allow Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova to visit Ukrainian political prisoners and release all Ukrainian hostages.

Besides, the President of Ukraine noted that the Russian Federation has to meet fulfill security requirements under the Minsk agreements.

He also noted the importance of intensification of work in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) to agree the concept of deployment of a United Nations peacekeeping mission.

On June 9, President Petro Poroshenko also had a phone conversation with Putin.

Then the parties agreed the visits to Ukraine political prisoners by the ombudspersons of the two countries.