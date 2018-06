The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the law On National Security.

A total of 248 parliamentary members backed respective bill 8068, when 226 votes enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for division of positions of General Staff head and Armed Forces commander-in-chief.

General Staff Head will report to the Commander-in-Chief.

Joint Forces Commander will also report to the Commander-in-Chief.

Commander-in-Chief is the senior military position in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief is appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine.

Besides, according to the law, defense ministers are appointed by the Parliament under respective recommendation of the President of Ukraine from civilians.

First deputy defense minister and deputy defense ministers are appointed from civilians.

