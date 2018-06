G7 Ambassadors Concerned About Situation Involving Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov And Other Ukrainian Politic

The Ambassadors of the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States) have expressed their concern about the situation involving Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov and other Ukrainian political prisoners convicted in the Russian Federation.

Respective joint statement has been posted on Twitter of the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"#G7 Ambassadors are deeply concerned about the situation of Oleg Sentsov and other Ukrainian prisoners and detainees in Russia. #FreeSentsov," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine is drafting a note of protest against Russia due to denial Denisova access to Oleh Sentsov.