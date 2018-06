Court Extends Arrest Of Rossoshanskyi Suspected Of Assassinating Human Rights Activist Nozdrovska Till July 8

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of Yurii Rossoshanskyi suspected of assassinating human rights activist Iryna Nozdrovska until July 8.

Press service of the court has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective decision was taken at a hearing on June 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 1, Nozdrovska's body was found in the river near the town of Vyshhorod (Kyiv region).

As a human rights activist she tried to achieve arrest of Dmytro Rossoshanskyi, who had knocked down and killed Nozdrovska's sister Svitlana Sapatynska in 2015.

On January 8, father of the convict, Yurii Rossoshanskyi, was detained suspected of murdering Iryna Nozdrovska.