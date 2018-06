Smolii: International Reserves Enough To Redeem State Debt Less External Financing

Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii states that the amount of the Ukrainian international reserves is enough to pay state debt without attract any external financing.

He said this at a meeting with heads of the largest Ukrainian banks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the amount of international reserves of Ukraine was sufficient to get through the peak payments period until the end of 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU expects USD 2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2018.