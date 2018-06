The Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested former so-called deputy sports minister of the Crimean Republic detained in Kherson region.

Press secretary of Yurii Lutsenko, Larysa Sarhan, has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sarhan said that next time the court will meet on July 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the prosecutor's office of Crimea accomplished investigation into the case against former so-called deputy sports minister of the Crimean Republic detained in Kherson region.