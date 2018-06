Crude Transit Through Ukraine Down 8.5% To 5.1 Million Tons In 5M

In the first five months of 2018, crude transit through Ukraine decreased by 8.5% or 470,620 tons to 5,083,940 tons year over year (then 5,554,560 tons).

The Ukrtransnafta open joint-stock company, the operator of the Ukrainian oil transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, crude transit through Ukraine made 1,061,000 tons, 5.3% less than in May 2017.

The total amount of crude transportation via the main oil pipelines system in May made 1,235,590 tons.

In May, 174,590 tons of oil was pumped for Ukrainian consumers (oil refineries), 13.9% less than in May 2017.

In the first five months of 2018, Ukrainian oil refineries received 840,950 tons of crude, 10.5% more year over year.

In the year to date, Ukrtransnafta has transported 5,924,890 tons of crude.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, oil transit through Ukraine rose by 0.8% or 116,000 tons to 13,938,000 tons year over year (then 13,822,000 tons).

The 100-percent stake in the Ukrtransnafta open joint-stock company belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.