Russian Actor Kamorzin Denied Entry In Ukraine For Illegal Trip To Crimea

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has denied Russian actor Boris Karmozin entry in the country for an illegal trip to the Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Boris Karmozin illegally visited Crimea in 2015.

The statement reads that he has arrived in Kyiv from Minsk by a plane.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has denied Russian songstress Svetlana Surganova entry in the country for an illegal trip to the Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation.