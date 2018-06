The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) considers that the appointment of Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the NACB does not correspond to provisions of the law on the NACB

Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau Artem Sytnik.

He said that in particular, Zhebrivskyi does not have international experience.

In compliance with Article 26 of the law on the NACB, audit is rendered by an external control commission formed of three members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, President Petro Poroshenko appointed former head of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration Pavlo Zhebrivskyi as an auditor of the NACB.