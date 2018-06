Ukraine Pays For Stay Of President Of Estonia Who Attended Final Match Of Champions League In Kyiv On May 26 A

Ukraine has paid for the stay of President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid in Kyiv on May 24-27 after her official visit to Ukraine of May 22-24.

This is indicated in agreements from the electronic platform Opentenders.Online, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President Kaljulaid attended the final match of the UEFA Champions League in Kyiv on May 26, 2018.

According to a statement by the press service of President Kaljulaid, her official visit to Ukraine was on May 22-24.

The State Affairs Department took Specialty Rooms in Fairmont Grand Hotel Kyiv for President Kaljulaid for UAH 13,800/day and suites for members of the delegation.

The stay of the delegation led by President Kaljulaid during the official visit cost UAH 64,500.

After the official visit, according to the press service of President Kaljulaid, she stayed in Ukraine to attend the final match of the Champions League on May 26.

The Affairs Department of the staff of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine paid UAH 60,300 for the stay of the President and the delegation on a four-star hotel on May 24-27.

The suite taken for the President cost UAH 4,100/day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, King of Spain Juan Carlos (1975-2014) was in Ukraine to support the Real Madrid football club (Spain) during the final match of the UEFA Champions League in Kyiv.

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, who paid an official visit to Ukraine on May 26, also attended the final match of the UEFA Champions League.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said he would host some guests of the final match of the Champions League in his home because of deficit of hotel suits in Kyiv during the final match.