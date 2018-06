The Constitutional Court has declared constitutional the bill of President Petro Poroshenko on abolition of the parliamentary immunity from January 1, 2020.

This is said in respective court's ruling of June 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Constitutional Court considered the case behind closed doors.

Oleksandr Tupitskyi was the judge-rapporteur in the case.

The bill suggests removing Sections 1 and 3 of Article 80 from the Basic Law that attribute immunity to the Ukrainian MPs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine asked the Constitutional Court to assess constitutionality of the bill abolishing the parliamentary immunity.