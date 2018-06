MP Savchenko's Lawyers Asking Court To Release Her

Lawyers of non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Nadiya Savchenko ask the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv to revise her arrest and release her.

Press-service of the court has posted respective statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News agency reports.

Respective appeal will be heard at the court on June 22 at 1 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Savchenko has decided to appeal against her arrest at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).