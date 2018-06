The Ministry of Justice has refused to begin enforcing the court decision on reinstatement of State Emergency Service’s former head Serhii Bochkovskyi and payment of his salary for the period of his forced absence from office.

Bochkovskyi’s lawyer Volodymyr Yenych announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"They (the Ministry of Justice) have refused to open proceedings because the issue of wages should be handled by agencies of the State Treasury. They have simply closed their eyes to the decision to reinstate him. We have appealed against these actions," he said.

According to the lawyer, the Enforcement Service of the Ministry of Justice would be obliged to fine Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov two times and initiate criminal proceedings in connection with failure to comply with a court decision if enforcement proceedings were opened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court ruled on April 26 that the government's decision to dismiss Bochkovskyi was illegal and canceled the decision.

Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov has ruled out reinstatement of Bochkovskyi as the head of the State Emergency Service.

Bochkovskyi and deputy head of the State Emergency Service Vasyl Stoyetskyi were detained at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 25, 2015, on suspicion of corruption.