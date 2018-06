Banana Import Up 17.1% To USD 14.2 Million, Export Up Twice To USD 0.002 Million In May

In May 2018, importation of bananas rose by 17.1% or USD 2.083 million to USD 14.238 million, and exportation rose twice or by USD 0.001 million to USD 0.002 million year over year.

The State Fiscal Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of bananas in May was imported from Ecuador (USD 8.024 million).

In the first five months of 2018, importation of bananas decreased by 0.3% or USD 0.207 million to USD 64.988 million, and exportation rose by 75% or USD 0.003 million to USD 0.007 million year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, importation of bananas decreased by 10.2% or USD 1.467 million to USD 12.918 million year over year.

In 2017, Ukraine imported bananas for USD 140.609 million, and exported then for USD 0.010 million.

