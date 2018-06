SBU Head's Ex-Advisor Tandyt To Continue Assistance In Questions Of Ukrainian Hostages

Yurii Tandyt, former adviser to SBU Head Vasyl Hrytsak, intends to continue his assistance in the questions of Ukrainian hostages regardless of his resignation.

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

He confirmed his resignation. As for his future career he advised to follow the news.

"You will know everything soon, follow the news," he said.

He said he would continue a project on the Priamyi television channel but he stressed that the project would not be his main activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has dismissed Yurii Tandyt as adviser to SBU Head Vasyl Hrytsak.