SBU Dismisses Adviser To Head Of Service Tandyt

The Security Service of Ukraine has dismissed Yurii Tandyt as adviser to SBU Head Vasyl Hrytsak.

A well-informed source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the SBU has accepted resignation of Tandyt and the order on dismissal of the adviser has been signed recently.

The source said Yurii Tandyt was seen at the forum of Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

Besides, Tandyt has plans to start his program on the Priamyi television channel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SBU Head Vasyl Hrytsak appointed Yurii Tandyt his adviser in July 2015.