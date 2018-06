Holos Ukrainy Publishes New Version Of Law On Diplomatic Service

The Holos Ukrainy official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has published the new version of the law on diplomatic service.

The law will take effect in six months after the date of publication, i.e. on December 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the law on June 15.

The bill was registered at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine by President Poroshenko, but he vetoed the bill because of two amendments to the bill made by the parliament.

The Verkhovna Rada supported President Poroshenko's notes regarding the bill.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada removed provisions requiring compulsory consultations with the Rada's committee for foreign affairs regarding appointment of ambassadors and heads of Ukraine's missions to international organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted a new version of the Law on Diplomatic Service on April 5.

In January, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced mandatory psychiatric assessment of citizens entering diplomatic service on the orders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.