Poroshenko Submits To Rada Bill On Establishment Of Higher Anticorruption Court

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has registered at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as urgent a bill on establishment of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the President has registered the bill as an urgent one.

The presidential press service says the bill will be introduced at the Verkhovna Rada by Presidential Administration deputy head Oleksii Filatov.

No information on the bill is available on the website of the Verkhovna Rada so far.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Law on Higher Anticorruption Court took effect on June 14.