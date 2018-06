NBU Reduces Number Of Banknotes Subject To Destruction By 65.5 Million To 281.6 Million In January-May

The National Bank of Ukraine reduced the number of worn banknotes to be destroyed by 65.5 million to 281.6 million in the period of January-May 2018, compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The NBU announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The NBU destroyed 281.6 million unusable banknotes worth a total of UAH 20,264.2 million in the period of January-May 2018.

In particular, the NBU withdrew worn banknotes of the following denominations from circulation: 30.9 million UAH-1 banknotes with a value of UAH 30.9 million hryvnia; 14.4 million UAH-2 banknotes with a value of UAH 28.8 million; 24.8 million UAH-5 banknotes with a value of UAH 124 million; 30.1 million UAH-10 banknotes with a value of UAH 300.9 million; 25.5 million UAH-20 banknotes with a value of UAH 510.6 million; 49.4 million UAH-50 banknotes with a value of UAH 2,471.3 million; 53 million UAH-100 banknotes with a value of UAH 5,299.4 million; 42.5 million UAH-200 banknotes with a value of UAH 8,493.5 million; 6 million UAH-500 banknotes with a value of UAH 2,994.8 million.

According to the NBU , the worn and damaged banknotes it withdraws from circulation are subject to destruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU destroyed 749.2 million worn banknotes with a total value of UAH 48.4 billion in 2017.