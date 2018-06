NBU Reduces Number Of Banknotes Subject To Destruction By 65.5 Million To 281.6 Million In January-May 17:49

Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Suspected Organizer Of Journalist Babchenko Murder 17:28

Anticorruption Court Judges Will Be Selected During At Least 6 Months 17:26

Ukraine Ups Pork Imports 27.4 Times To USD 3.5 Million, Cuts Exports 81% To USD 0.3 Million In May 17:23

Temperature Of +28…+30, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Tuesday 17:20

HCPJ Approves Poroshenko's Bill On Establishment Of Anticorruption Court 17:16

Journalist Nikitenko Attacked In Kherson 17:14

SBU Commences Investigation Following Lawyer's Statement That DPR's Brazilian Militant Lusvarghi Was Kidnapped In Kyiv By Activists Of Nationalist Organizations In May 2018 17:01

Major Cryptocurrencies Cheapening On Monday 17:00