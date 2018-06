Anticorruption Court Judges Will Be Selected During At Least 6 Months

The High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) states that the tender for selection of judges to the Higher Anticorruption Court will last for at least six months.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from HQCJ Head Serhii Koziyakov.

He noted the necessity for Verkhovna Rada's adoption of the implementation law to hold respective tender.

In particular, the HQCJ head insists on improvement and shortening of the special examination of judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the Law of Ukraine On Higher Anticorruption Court took effect.

According to the Law, the HQCJ is obliged to hold a tender for selection of 35 Anticorruption Court judges.