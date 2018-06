Ukraine Ups Pork Imports 27.4 Times To USD 3.5 Million, Cuts Exports 81% To USD 0.3 Million In May

In May 2018, Ukraine increased pork import 27.4 times or by USD 3.403 million to USD 3.532 million and decreased its export by 81% or USD 1.087 million to USD 0.255 million year-over-year.

The State Fiscal Service has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, the largest pork supplies to Ukraine were from Denmark (USD 0.845 million).

In the first five months of 2018, Ukraine increased pork import 6.9 times or by USD 8.080 million to USD 9.447 million, and decreased export of it by 61.1% or USD 3.347 million to USD 2.131 million year-over-year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, Ukraine increased pork import 23.1 times or by USD 2.724 million to USD 2.847 million and decreased its export by 53.6% or USD 0.584 million to USD 0.505 million year-over-year.

In 2017, Ukraine imported pork for USD 9.958 million and exported it for USD 10.515 million.

Import/export of pork in May, USD million: