The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has approved the bill of President Petro Poroshenko on establishment of the Higher Anticorruption Court.

HCPJ Head Ihor Benedysiuk said this at a meeting on Monday, June 18.

He noted that on June 15, the HCPJ received a letter from the Presidential Administration containing a request to read out HCPJ's position on the bill on establishment of the said court.

The HCPJ head also noted that a tender for selection of court judges would have to be invited during the forthcoming year from the date the law on the court took effect, or from June 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, the Law of Ukraine On Higher Anticorruption Court took effect.

President Petro Poroshenko expects the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt a number bills ensuring functioning of the Anticorruption Court.