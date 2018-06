Two unknown men have beaten journalist Serhii Nikitenko in Kherson.

The journalist wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The attackers were two bearded men who had been waiting near the car parking facility. After beating me they jumped in a car with transit number plates. Police have all information. They were beating without saying a word. I link it with my professional activities," he said.

Journalist Nikitenko is the editor of the Most newspaper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Appeal Court has overturned the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv’s decision to hand Yurii Krysin, the leader of a group of hired thugs, a four-year suspended prison sentence for his involvement in the murder of journalist Viyacheslav Veremii of the Visti newspaper and sentenced him to five years in prison.