SBU Suspects Pyvovarnyk, Who Presumably Assisted Herman To Organize Murder Of Russian Opposition Journalist Ba

The Security Service of Ukraine has notified in absentia Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk, who presumably assisted Borys Herman suspected of organizing murder of Russian opposition journalist Akradiy Babchenko, that Pyvovarnyk is suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

Bohdan Tivodar, deputy head of the investigation department of the Security Service of Ukraine, announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk was abroad - in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk is a citizen of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Herman for 60 days without bail on May 31.