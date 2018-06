The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a person involved in the organization of the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko and the planning of a series of terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

Bohdan Tivodar, the deputy head of the SBU’s Main Investigation Department, announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the detainee spoke directly with Borys Herman, the suspected organizer of the failed murder of Babchenko, and he was responsible for the activities of a group of three special fighters who were supposed to travel to Ukraine from Rostov-on-Don (Russia).

"‘Citizen T’ was not only identified, but also detained during an operation," Tivodar said.

According to him, the suspect has been served with notice of suspicion of involvement in the preparation of terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently ordered detention of Herman for 60 days as a preventive measure.