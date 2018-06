Ukrainian activist Volodymyr Balukh, who is under arrest in the Russia-annexed Crimea, is in critical condition.

The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Mariana Betsa announced this on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Is there a limit to Russian cynicism?" Political prisoner Balukh is in critical condition… The occupier is illegally extending his arrest," she wrote.

According to her, Ukraine is demanding that Ukrainian or international doctors should be granted access to Balukh and that he should be released immediately.

A court in Crimea decided on Friday extended Balukh’s detention until August 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova has denied that Balukh is on hunger strike.