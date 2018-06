NBU Council Endorses Appointment Of Rozhkova As First Deputy Governor, Of Kholod As Deputy Governor

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine has endorsed the appointment of Kateryna Rozhkova as the first deputy governor of the NBU and Serhii Kholod as a deputy governor of the Ukrainian central bank.

NBU Council Chairperson Bohdan Danylyshyn wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the NBU Council endorsed the decisions at its extraordinary meeting following motions from NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii.

There were reports late in May that Serhii Kholod is a candidate for the post of deputy governor of the NBU.

Kateryna Rozhkova is deputy governor of the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on the National Bank of Ukraine envisages that the NBU Council shall appoint and dismiss the first deputy governor and deputy governors following a motion of the NBU governor.