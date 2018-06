Three of five major cryptocurrencies are cheapening on Friday in terms of their capitalization.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from the data provided by the CoinMarketCap.

In particular, in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has appreciated by 1.31% to USD 6,600, Ethereum - by 4.04% to USD 507, and EOS by 6% to USD 11.

At the same time, Ripple has cheapened by 0.25% to USD 0.5513, and Bitcoin Cash - by 0.1% to USD 868.

Capitalization of Bitcoin is USD 112.9 billion, Ethereum - USD 50.7 billion, Ripple - USD 21.6 billion, Bitcoin Cash - USD 14.9 billion and EOS - USD 9.8 billion.

The volume of transactions in the last 24 hours has made: Bitcoin - USD 4.7 billion, Ethereum - USD 2.2 billion, Ripple - USD 0.3 billion, Bitcoin Cash - USD 0.4 billion and EOS - USD 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank of Ukraine, National Commission for Securities and the National Commission for Regulation of Financial Services Markets have refused to recognize cryptocurrencies as a payment instrument, cash equivalent or currencies of any value.