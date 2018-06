The European Parliament urges Russia to release Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov and over 70 Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia and in the Crimea.

The press service of the European Parliament announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"MEPs demand that the Russian authorities immediately and unconditionally release Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov and more than 70 Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia and on the Crimean peninsula," reads the statement.

The resolution of the European Parliament was adopted by 485 votes to 76, with 66 abstentions.

The European Parliament also condemns Russian violations of international law in occupied Crimea, including the enforcement of Russian legislation, heavy militarization of the peninsula, and massive and systematic human rights violations.

The European Parliament also calls on EU member states to remain firm and united in the implementation of the agreed sanctions against Russia and to prolong them.

"As FIFA Football World Cup kicks off in Russia today, the European Parliament urges Russia to comply with its domestic and international obligations to ensure respect for human rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of assembly," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko states that the European Parliament has approved allocation of EUR 1 billion by the European Union in the form of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The Council of the European Union will consider allocation of EUR 1 billion in macro-financial assistance by the EU to Ukraine on June 26.

The macro-financial assistance worth EUR 1 billion expected by Ukraine from the European Union after final approval by the Council of the European Union will be provided in two tranches during the forthcoming 2.5 years if Ukraine succeeds in fighting corruption.