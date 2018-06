Ukraine's Ombudsperson: Russia Promises To Allow Meeting With Sentsov After June 22

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova says Russia promises to allow her meeting with Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov after June 22.

The press service of the Ombudsperson announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Ombudsperson Denisova had a meeting in Moscow on June 14 with the head of the staff of the Russian Ombudsperson and discussed possibility of her visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia.

The Russian side suggests making the visit to Omsk on June 16.

"The question of the visit to Sentsov remains open. We are insisting on a trip to Salekhard where Oleh is as soon as possible and Russia suggests a possible date of the visit after June 22. It does not suit us at all! We will continue to insist on going there within days," reads the statement.

Ombudsperson Denisova says work is underway to visit Ukrainian journalist Roman Suschenko in the Lefortovo remand prison and Mykola Karpiuk in Vladimir.

Negotiations on the issue continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova would go to Russia to visit Ukrainian political prisoners there.

Russian Ombudsperson Tatiana Moskalkova will come to Ukraine to visit Russian citizens in Ukrainian prisons.