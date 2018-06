NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii has nominated Kateryna Rozhkova for the first deputy governor of the National Bank of Ukraine and Serhii Holod for deputy governor of the central bank.

A source in the financial market said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Serhii Holod is deputy board chairperson of the VTB Bank.

"The appointment of Kholod as deputy governor and of Rozhkova as first deputy governor is expected on Friday," the source said.

According to the source, the NBU Council is likely to consider the question of the appointments at its extraordinary meeting on Friday, June 15.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said to Ukrainian News Agency that the NBU governor is entitled to call an extraordinary meeting of the NBU Council and the motion has been submitted.

Another source in the NBU says that the appointment of Rozhkova as the first deputy governor of the central bank is likely to be considered in the end of June.

There were reports late in May that Serhii Kholod is a candidate for the post of deputy governor of the NBU.

Kateryna Rozhkova is deputy governor of the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on the National Bank of Ukraine envisages that the NBU Council shall appoint and dismiss the first deputy governor and deputy governors following a motion of the NBU governor.