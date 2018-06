Poroshenko Enacts NSDC Decision On Testing Of Weapons And Military Equipment In Ukraine

President Petro Poroshenko has enacted the decision of the National Defense and Security Council (NSDC) that is aimed at facilitating the testing of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 162 of June 13, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s decision of May 2, 2018 ‘On Urgent Measures to Facilitate the Testing of Weapons and Military Equipment in Ukraine,’" the document states.

Poroshenko placed in the NSDC’s Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov in charge of implementation of the decree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC considered the issue of expanding the borders of test ranges for high-precision weapons on May 2.