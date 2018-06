Heraschenko: Temporary Occupied Territories Ministry Starts To Pay Compensation To Hostages Released In Decemb

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine's representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (TCG; Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) states that the Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons started to pay compensation to those released from captivity on December 27, 2017.

Heraschenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers took a decision to pay compensation.

Assistance will be paid to those citizens released from captivity, whom the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) will include in the appropriate list.

The SBU included 75 Ukrainians in the list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons approved the form of the list of persons released from captivity on December 27, 2017 and January 24 for payment of compensation of UAH 100,000.