European Parliament Approves Allocation Of EUR 1 Billion To Ukraine By EU

President Petro Poroshenko states that the European Parliament has approved allocation of EUR 1 billion by the European Union in the form of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko considers the said decision of the European Parliament indicates progress of Ukraine in reforms.

The decision has yet to be approved by the Council of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine said that allocation of the macro-financial assistance by the EU would be impossible until resumption of Ukraine's crediting by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).