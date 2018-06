The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has accepted resignation statement from chairperson of the Donetsk regional military-civil administration Pavlo Zhebrivskyi.

Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chernysh also refuted the rumors about appointment of his deputy, Yurii Hryvchak, instead of Zhebrivskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhebrivskyi has resigned.

He did not provide any reasons for his decision.