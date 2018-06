The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Shepelev until August.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service if the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Respective ruling has been passed recently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 8, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained Shepelev not far from Kyiv.

Shepelev is accused of embezzlement of Rodovid Bank's funds worth over UAH 220 million.