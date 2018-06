The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has lifted a prohibition for Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on leaving Ukraine.

His lawyer Oleksandr Lysak announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the decision was taken on Friday, June 8.

He also said that the court refused to prolong all the obligations of the mayor, except for the obligation not to communicate with other suspects in the case.

This information was confirmed in the Special Anti-Corruption Office (SACPO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to authorize arrest of Trukhanov and freed him on surety.

On May 30, the SACPO and the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) completed investigation of the case against Trukhanov.