The National Bank expects the growth of GDP by 3-3.5% following the results of the current year.

The Director of the Financial Stability Department of the National Bank of Ukraine Vitalii Vavrischuk announced this by during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vavrischuk added that structural reforms, which should be carried out within the framework of cooperation with Ukraine's international partners, can serve as an incentive for more significant economic growth.

He added that the NBU hopes for an early resumption of the program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

According to him, the next tranche from the IMF can come in the autumn of this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter GDP increased by 3.1%.

President Petro Poroshenko is dissatisfied with GDP growth rates and states that the Cabinet of Ministers has been informed about this.