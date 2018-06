H&M To Open Store In Lavina Mall In Kyiv In August

Hennes & Mauritz AB company (H&M, Stockholm, Sweden), the owner of Europe's largest clothing retail chain, will open a store in the Lavina Mall shopping and leisure centre in Kyiv in August.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This store will be the first facility of the company in Ukraine.

Its area is 2,900 square meters.

Besides to clothing, the assortment of the store will include H&M household goods.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, H&M is engaged in the production and sale of clothing, and also offers customers various goods for the interior.

It has more than 4,500 stores in 66 countries, and in Ukraine clothes H&M can only be purchased through an online store.

Lavina Mall in Kyiv was opened for visitors on December 1, 2016.

The total area of ​​the complex is 170,000 square meters.