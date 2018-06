Chinese Mission To Inspect System Of State Quality Control Of Sweet Cherry Production In Ukraine

A mission of the People's Republic of China has commenced its work in Ukraine to assess the system of state quality control of the production of sweet cherry that will be exported to China.

The State Food Safety and Consumer Right Protection Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the mission commenced its work in Ukraine on June 11.

The statement reads that the mission representatives plan to visit Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The mission will work in Ukraine until June 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrsadprom association of producers of fruits, berries, and nuts says the harvest of fruits, berries, and nuts decreased by 576,000 tons or 26.6% to 1.593 million tons in 2017, compared with 2016.

There were also significant reductions in the harvests of sweet cherry (by 17.5% to 52,000 tons), raspberries and blackberries (by 17.1% to 29,000 tons), apricots (by 12.3% to 71,000 tons), currants (by 12% to 22,000 tons), and strawberries (by 11.6% to 61,000 tons).