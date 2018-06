Annual Inflation 11.7% In May, Lower Than Expected By NBU

The annual inflation in May made 11.7% and appeared to be lower than expected by the National Bank of Ukraine.

Press service of the central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, consumer inflation slowed down substantially to 11.7% year over year (over 13.1% in April).

Price index remained unchanged month over month (as against a slight rise of 0.8% in April).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, annual inflation in April made 13.1% which was higher than expected by the NBU.

In May, consumer prices rose by 0%.