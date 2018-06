The United States has annulled American visa of Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, the five-year visa has been annulled.

The source also said that Kholodnytskyi had plans to take part in a recent event with the participation of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko in the United States.

Kholodnytskyi did not attend the event as his American visa was abolished.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Dobrodomov said that the United States had annulled Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko's American visa, however, later Lutsenko refuted the information.