Appeal Court Suspends Hearing Of Appeal Against Arrest Of Suspect Of Journalist Babchenko's Assassination For

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has suspended for June 18 hearing of an appeal against the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv that arrested Borys Herman, a suspect of organizing assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

A correspondent of the Ukrainian News Agency has reported from the scene.

The next hearing will take place on June 18 at 12:15 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Herman for the period of 60 days.