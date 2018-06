Chairperson of the Donetsk Regional Military-Civil Administration Pavlo Zhebrivskyi has resigned.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Saturday, I met with President Petro Poroshenko and asked him to dismiss me. The President of Ukraine accepted my resignation statement and on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will have to consider it," he said.

Zhebrivskyi recalled that exactly three years ago, on June 11, 2015, Poroshenko appointed him as the governor.

Zhebrivskyi did not provide the reasons for his decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2015, Poroshenko dismissed Oleksandr Kykhtenko as the chairperson of the Donetsk Regional Military-Civil Administration and appointed Zhebrivskyi instead.