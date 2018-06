Zhdanov's Wage UAH 25,900, His Deputies' Wages From UAH 24,000 To UAH 40,200, State Secretary's Wage UAH 185,9

The wage of Youth and Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov was UAH 25,900 in May, the wages of his deputies were from 24,000 to UAH 40,200, and that of State Secretary of the Ministry was UAH 185,900.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced this in a response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The amount accrued to Zhdanov in May was UAH 25,883. It included UAH 16,000 of basic salary, UAH 3,840 of seniority pay, UAH 3,200 of allowance for work within restrictions, UAH 2,438 of a monthly bonus and UAH 405 of wage readjustment.

The amount of tax withheld made UAH 5,047, thus the minister received UAH 20,836 after tax.

The May wage of first deputy minister Ihor Hutsul was UAH 33,000, of deputy ministers: Mykola Danevych - UAH 40,200, Yaroslav Voitovych - UAH 27,000, Oleksandr Yarema - UAH 30,000, Mykola Movchan - UAH 24,000, and of state secretary Oleh Nemchynov - UAH 185,900.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhdanov declared an income of UAH 827,200 for 2017.