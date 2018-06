May Wage Of Nischuk UAH 50,900, His Deputies From UAH 36,600 To UAH 43,400, State Secretary UAH 89,400

Culture Minister Yevhen Nischuk's wage was UAH 50,900 in May, his deputies' wages were from UAH 36,600 to UAH 43,400, and that of the state secretary of the Ministry was UAH 89,400.

The Ministry of Culture announced this in response to a Ukrainian News Agency's request.

The amount accrued to Nischuk in May made UAH 50,914, of which the basic salary was UAH 11,429, increment for the work with classified documents - UAH 1,714, seniority increment - UAH 686, labor intensity increment - UAH 11,429, travel allowance - UAH 10,639, wage readjustment - UAH 618, and monthly bonus for April - UAH 14,400.

The wage of first deputy minister Svitlana Fomenko in May was UAH 43,400, deputies: Tamara Mazur - UAH 38,500, Yurii Rybachuk - UAH 36,600 and of state secretary Rostyslav Karandeyev - UAH 89,400.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nischuk declared UAH 806,800 of income for 2017.