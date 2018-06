Danyliuk's Wage UAH 52,600 In May, His Deputies From UAH 41,300 To UAH 138,200, State Secretary UAH 87,200

Former Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk's wage was UAH 52,600 in May, of his deputies - from UAH 41,300 to UAH 138,200, and of the state secretary of the ministry - UAH 87,200.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in response to a Ukrainian News Agency's inquiry.

The amount accrued to Danyliuk in May made UAH 52,575 and included UAH 13,794 of the salary attached to the position (for time actually worked), UAH 3,311 of seniority pay, UAH 13,794 of work intensity allowance, UAH 2,069 of allowance for work related to access to state secrets, UAH 5,542 of traveling allowance, UAH 349 of wage readjustment, and UAH 13,714 of bonus.

The wage of the first deputy minister Oksana Markarova (since June 8 - acting Finance Minister) was UAH 49,000, deputies Serhii Marchenko - UAH 138,200, Andrii Hradyl - UAH 41,300, Yurii Butsa - UAH 64,600, state secretary Yevhen Kapinus - UAH 87,200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Danyliuk declared UAH 579,900 of income for 2017.