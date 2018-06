Zhdanov's Wage UAH 25,900, His Deputies' Wages From UAH 24,000 To UAH 40,200, State Secretary's Wage UAH 185,900 In May 16:26

May Wage Of Avakov UAH 64,300, His Deputies From UAH 57,400 To UAH 66,000, State Secretary UAH 80,400 16:23

May Wage Of Nischuk UAH 50,900, His Deputies From UAH 36,600 To UAH 43,400, State Secretary UAH 89,400 16:19

Temperature Of +26…+28, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Saturday 16:15

Danyliuk's Wage UAH 52,600 In May, His Deputies From UAH 41,300 To UAH 138,200, State Secretary UAH 87,200 16:11

Saakashvili Associate Dangadze's Sentence Classified 16:05

Canada Praises Ukraine For Success In Reformation Of Armed Forces, To Boost Military Aid 15:57

Major Cryptocurrencies Cheapening On Friday 15:54

Bitcoin Cheapens By 0.9% To USD 7,641 On Friday 15:49